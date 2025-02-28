GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $160.05 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82,525 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $160,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,171,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock worth $1,050,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $177.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.75 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

