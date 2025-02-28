GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 133,379 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $91,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Down 3.9 %

Medpace stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.