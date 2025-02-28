Argyle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

INTC opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.