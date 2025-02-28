353,185 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 353,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $330.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.14 and a 200-day moving average of $333.46. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

