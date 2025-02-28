Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

