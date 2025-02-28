Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 420 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.65 and its 200 day moving average is $370.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

