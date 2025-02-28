Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

