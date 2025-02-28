Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Trader Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.