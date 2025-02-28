NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

