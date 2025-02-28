Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $108.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $78.94. 89,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 389,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.
The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
