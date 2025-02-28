Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 78.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGAY opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

