South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 4.2 %

STSBF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

