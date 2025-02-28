Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.2 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.65) EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
