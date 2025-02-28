Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

