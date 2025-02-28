Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.