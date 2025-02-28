Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,777 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 5.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.