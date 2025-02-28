Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Reduced by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.39 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.58. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

