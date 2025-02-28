Private Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.