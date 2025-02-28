Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

