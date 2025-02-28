Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

