Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48, Zacks reports. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%.

Merus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Merus has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

