Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. Definitive Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

