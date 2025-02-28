Hosking Partners LLP Sells 329 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

