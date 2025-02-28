Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

