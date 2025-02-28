Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Boosted by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,900.29 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,807.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,683.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

