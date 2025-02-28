Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

