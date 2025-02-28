Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

