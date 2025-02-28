Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
VOO opened at $537.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.39.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
