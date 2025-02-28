Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 6,912 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 163.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

