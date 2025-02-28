Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 20,735 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises 0.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,523,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 751,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $453.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

