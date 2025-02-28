VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Hub Group comprises approximately 3.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

