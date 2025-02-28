Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

