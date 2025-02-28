Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $17,233.44 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $17,233.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,788.32. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 168 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $20,331.36.

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.1 %

ANET opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

