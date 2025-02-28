Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

NYSE:VRT opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

