Illumine Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

