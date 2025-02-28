Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.4% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $181.64 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $942.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

