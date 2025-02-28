Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $440.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.32.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $294.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.89. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $733,805,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

