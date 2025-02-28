Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 72,720 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 72,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $4,681,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,888,172.10. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65.

On Monday, January 6th, Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

