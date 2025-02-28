Q2 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Lowered by Sidoti Csr

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.07 million.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $23.29 on Friday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $890.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after buying an additional 325,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

