Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Escalade Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.99.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $251.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

