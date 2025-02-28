Lundin Gold FY2027 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUG. Desjardins increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

LUG opened at C$40.22 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.32 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13. Also, Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$355,001.16. Insiders sold 110,185 shares of company stock worth $4,443,959 in the last ninety days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.