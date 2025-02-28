Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Novavax Q4 Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,716.80. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

