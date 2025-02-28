Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

