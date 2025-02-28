Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

