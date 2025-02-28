Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $45,210,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,577,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,327,084.11. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $101,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,519 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,990.19. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,091,314 shares of company stock worth $295,773,256. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

