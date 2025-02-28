Weil Company Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $197.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

