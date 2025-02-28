Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.26 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.