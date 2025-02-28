Versor Investments LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

