QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $12.25 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,156 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.00 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

