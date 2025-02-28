Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of KEYS Q4 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

KEYS stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,745,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,755,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.