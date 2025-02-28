Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $182.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.