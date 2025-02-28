Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS
Chart Industries Stock Down 1.9 %
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.